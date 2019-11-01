Domingue was traded to the Devils on Friday for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Domingue was buried on the depth chart in Tampa Bay, with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Curtis McElhinney in front of him. The 27-year-old will likely continue to be third in line for the Devils, but he may get time with the big club if MacKenzie Blackwood struggles. Domingue will report to AHL Binghamton for the time being, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.