Ducks' John Gibson: Allows four in loss to Blueshirts
Gibson saved just 28 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
With all the injuries Anaheim's dealt with this season, it's amazing the Ducks are still 14-13-8 and Gibson is maintaining serviceable fantasy numbers. The American backstop sports a .920 save percentage and 2.88 GAA through 27 games, and if there's ever a fully healthy lineup in front of him, Gibson's value could skyrocket. Still, at this stage of the game, it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups for the time being.
