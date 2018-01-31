Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Exits with undisclosed injury

Gibson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Bruins and didn't return.

Gibson was promptly replaced by Ryan Miller, but Gibson left while the team was winning so he'll be marked for the victory -- his fifth in the last seven games. There were no immediate updates on Gibson's condition after the game, but more details should be available after Wednesday morning's skate.

