Ducks' John Gibson: May return soon
Gibson (upper body) has a chance of returning during Anaheim's upcoming three game home stand, which begins Wednesday against the Blackhawks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has been dealing with an injury near his head and neck for most of February, but he recently had four wisdom teeth removed and the team is hoping that will finally alleviate the issue. Ryan Miller and Kevin Boyle are expected to keep filling in for Gibson until he makes his official return to the ice.
