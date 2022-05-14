Stone scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Stone has played in three straight games, and he was in on both of the Flames' goals Friday. The defenseman's presence in the lineup helped to offset the loss of Chris Tanev (undisclosed), who couldn't finish the contests. Stone has added 15 shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in three postseason contests, and he should be a lock to play Sunday in Game 7 if Tanev's unable to suit up.