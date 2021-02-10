Nosek has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights were apparently alerted that Nosek had tested positive for COVID-19 in the second period of Tuesday's game versus Anaheim, which is why he was forced to leave the contest. Nonetheless, Vegas is still scheduled to play against the Ducks on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nosek will be out indefinitely.
