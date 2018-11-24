Fleury is dealing with a concussion, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fleury was smashed into the boards in the third period of Friday's game against the Panthers, prompting the Hurricanes to make a same-day call-up for Trevor Carrick. Fleury obviously won't be available for Saturday's road game against the Islanders, but a prognosis should be available once the Hurricanes have a chance to do extensive testing on the defenseman.