Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sustains concussion, out Saturday
Fleury is dealing with a concussion, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fleury was smashed into the boards in the third period of Friday's game against the Panthers, prompting the Hurricanes to make a same-day call-up for Trevor Carrick. Fleury obviously won't be available for Saturday's road game against the Islanders, but a prognosis should be available once the Hurricanes have a chance to do extensive testing on the defenseman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...