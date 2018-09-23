Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Dealing with lower-body injury
Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Ferland will miss a few days with a lower-body injury, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The timeline doesn't give anything definitive, but it doesn't appear Ferland will miss any regular season action. The 26-year-old posted 21 goals and 41 points in Calgary last season, and he'll have a chance to surpass those marks if he cracks the top-six in Carolina.
