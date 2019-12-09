Islanders' Nick Leddy: Unavailable against Lightning

Leddy (lower body) won't suit up in Monday's clash against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz considers Leddy day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday's loss to Dallas. Noah Dobson will draw into the lineup in Leddy's place. Leddy has accrued 11 points through 23 games, and he'll aim to get healthy for Thursday's matchup against the Panthers.