Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Placed on long-term IR
HIckey (upper body) was placed on long-term IR on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Some might say this move was a long time coming as Hickey hasn't played since Dec. 17. Hickey is currently on a conditioning stint with Bridgeport of the AHL, which would seem to indicate that he is close to returning, but we have been hearing this for approximately two weeks now. With the Islanders placing Hickey on LTIR, he now doesn't have to be activated when that conditioning stint ends even though GM Lou Lamoriello stated Saturday that Hickey will play for Bridgeport on Saturday and Sunday before the Isles make their next move. The truth probably lies in that the Islanders have been on fire over the past two months and don't see a reason to upset the apple cart by placing Hickey back into the lineup without being positive that he is completely healthy and ready to contribute to the team.
