Ritchie scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.

It was sweet vindication for Ritchie, who was put on waivers this week. He has struggled to find his groove in Toronto, but was in the right spot on the PP to tap in a Wayne Simmonds backhand pass. The point was his first in over a month and Ritchie now has nine points, including two goals, in 31 games.