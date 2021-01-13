The Panthers signed Connauton to a one-year deal and then placed him on waivers Wednesday, per TSN.
In the highly likely scenario he passes through waivers unclaimed, Connauton will join the Panthers' taxi squad. The 30-year-old blueliner only appeared in four NHL contests with the Avalanche last season, going scoreless over that span.
