Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Enters concussion protocol
Kahun suffered a concussion in Sunday's clash with Boston and has enter the league protocol.
While coach Mike Sullivan didn't specifically rule Kahun out against the Flyers on Tuesday, the fact that he is in the concussion protocol doesn't bode well for his availability. At this point, fantasy owners should expect Kahun to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.