Predators' P.K. Subban: Lights lamp in loss
Subban scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
Subban had 31 points in 63 regular season games, but seven of those points came in his last six appearances. Subban has produced well in the playoffs in his career, with 60 points in 91 postseason appearances. Despite the down year, he could be a help to fantasy owners if he produces at his usual postseason levels.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Heating up at right time•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Ends goal-scoring drought•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dents twine on power play•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tacks on two points•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Gearing up Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...