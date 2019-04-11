Predators' P.K. Subban: Lights lamp in loss

Subban scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Subban had 31 points in 63 regular season games, but seven of those points came in his last six appearances. Subban has produced well in the playoffs in his career, with 60 points in 91 postseason appearances. Despite the down year, he could be a help to fantasy owners if he produces at his usual postseason levels.