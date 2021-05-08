Richards will join the Rangers' active roster and make his NHL debut in Saturday's season finale versus Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Richards will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's contest. The 23-year-old forward has picked up 11 points in 20 AHL appearances this season.
