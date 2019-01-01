Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Facing extended absence
Daley has a broken foot and will miss the next three-to-five weeks, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Daley suffered the injury during Monday's pregame skate against the Panthers. The Red Wings will likely need to call up a defenseman in the near future for added reinforcements at the back-end of their rotations.
