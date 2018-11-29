Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out for remainder of game
Daley will not return Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period.
Expect the team to update Daley's status following the conclusion of the game. He played just 3:18 before departing Wednesday night's contest. For the season, the 35-year-old has a goal and four assists in 20 games.
