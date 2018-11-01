Senators' Craig Anderson: Protecting net versus Buffalo
Anderson will patrol the blue paint at home against the Sabres on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson's off night was cut short when backup Mike Condon was pulled from Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, as he stepped in to make 22 of 24 saves for a .917 save percentage. The netminder will now be backed up by Mike McKenna, but will continue to see the majority of the starts.
