Senators' Zack Smith: Out Saturday with back injury
Smith will not skate against Edmonton on Saturday because of a lingering back injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It's unclear if Smith aggravated or suffered the injury against Calgary, but in either case, he is out for the final game of Ottawa's western Canadian road swing. This might help some fantasy owners, as Smith is a grit guy who doesn't do anything to help fantasy squads, and his absence might lead to more ice time for Brady Tkachuk and other producers.
