Simek is considered week-to-week because of a reoccurring situation related to the two concussions he suffered this season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Simek also sustained an injured foot on a shot block in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Washington. The 30-year-old blueliner has chipped in one goal, one assist, 37 shots on net, 55 blocks and 66 hits in 34 appearances this season.