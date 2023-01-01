Spurgeon scored a goal and drew an assist during a 5-2 triumph over the host Blues on Saturday.
Spurgeon, who converted his second tally in three outings, notched a third-period tally, giving the Blues a 4-2 lead. The 33-year-old defenseman also earned the primary assist on Jordan Greenway's empty-net tally. Spurgeon contributed a team-best plus-3 rating and six blocks against the Blues.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Has two-point game•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Picks apple in commanding win•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Provides two helpers Sunday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Leads Minnesota in blocks•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Snaps seven-game drought•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two points against Boston•