2018 Indiana Derby odds, predictions: Expert who nailed ninth Preakness reveals picks

Nine horses will head to post in the 2018 Indiana Derby at 9:48 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Grand, located southwest of Indianapolis. Last year, Irap, trained by Doug O'Neill, won the Indiana Derby as the 8-5 favorite and went on to finish third in the Travers Stakes. O'Neill is back for the Indiana Derby 2018, this time with Blame the Rider, the third-biggest favorite at 6-1 on the morning line. The Dale Romans-trained King Zachary is the favorite on Saturday night, going off at 6-5 Indiana Derby odds.

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Indiana Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Indiana Derby 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine of the past 14 winners of the Preakness.

Last year, he hit the Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, long before that horse was one of the favorites. He followed up his win in the 2017 Preakness by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack.

At the 2018 Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and sloppy track. He also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets at Pimlico and then rode Justify in the Belmont too. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Indiana Derby picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.

We can tell you Demling wants no part of Trigger Warning, who's listed at 8-1 Indiana Derby odds.

"Trigger Warning stayed up for third at 86-1 in the Ohio Derby, but he was 86-1 for a reason and will revert to that form in the 2018 Indiana Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

Prior to his third-place finish at the Ohio Derby, Trigger Warning won the Tom Ridge Stakes at Presque Island Downs and an allowance race at Sunland Park. However, he had finished no better than sixth in three of his previous four races. There are far better values in the 2018 Indiana Derby field than the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $500,000 Indiana Derby? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Indiana Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Indiana Derby.

King Zachary (6-5)

Axelrod (5-1)

Blame the Rider (6-1)

Dark Vader (8-1)

Trigger Warning (8-1)

Funny Duck (10-1)

Title Ready (12-1)

Givemeaminit (20-1)

The Money Dance (20-1)