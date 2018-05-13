2018 Preakness Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who has hit 8 winners makes early picks

The 2018 Preakness Stakes field is taking shape. Justify, the Bob Baffert-trained horse who won the Kentucky Derby, is the early Vegas favorite at 1-2 and will go for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Right behind Justify on the 2018 Preakness odds board are Derby runner-up Good Magic, who's listed at 3-1, and Bolt d'Oro, who's going off at 8-1. The eighth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, Lone Sailor, is the latest addition to the 2018 Preakness lineup and listed at 30-1. Post time is 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

We can tell you he's eyeing Quip, who's going off at 12-1.



"Quip, the Arkansas Derby runner-up, skipped the Kentucky Derby to be fresh for the Preakness," Demling told SportsLine.



Quip, who has the same owners as Preakness favorite Justify, won the Tampa Bay Derby in March over Flameaway and World of Trouble, running 1 1/16 miles in a time of 1:44.72. The Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt also took down an allowance race at Keeneland last October.

Quip has three wins in five career starts and his jockey, Florent Geroux, won the Pegasus World Cup in January aboard Gun Runner. He's a horse that should be on your radar for the Preakness Stakes 2018.

Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (3-1)

Bolt d'Oro (8-1)

Quip (12-1)

Bravazo (18-1)

Tenfold (20-1)

Pony Up (25-1)

Sporting Chance (28-1)

Diamond King (28-1)

Lone Sailor (30-1)