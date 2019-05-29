2019 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

The 2019 Triple Crown season comes to a close on June 8 when some of the country's top three-year-olds enter the starting gate for the 2019 Belmont Stakes. The final leg of the Triple Crown is shaping up to be a showdown between Preakness Stakes winner War of Will and Wood Memorial winner Tacitus. War of Will rebounded to win the Preakness after his trouble-marred trip in the Kentucky Derby. Tacitus has not raced since a third-place finish in the Derby. Tacitus is the 2-1 favorite in the early 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. War of Will is the 7-2 second choice, while Owendale (6-1) is the only other horse going off shorter than 10-1. Those top Belmont Stakes contenders will take on the 1.5-mile Test of the Champion at Belmont Park. And with very little separating the top choices, and plenty of intriguing long shots set to run, you need to see what legendary horse handicapper Hank Goldberg is saying about the race before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Tax, a horse going off at 25-1. Trained by Danny Gargan, this gelding has two wins, two seconds and one third in six career starts. He is coming off his only off-the-board finish, a 14th in the Kentucky Derby in which he was never a factor. But Gargan said that the horse didn't like the sloppy Churchill Downs surface in that race and is hoping for a dry and fast track in the Belmont.

In addition Tax's sire, Arch, and damsire, Giant's Causeway, are known for producing horses who thrive at long distances. So the 1.5 -mile distance of the Belmont should perfectly suit him.

Another shocker: Goldberg wants no part of War of Will, one of the top Vegas favorites and reigning Preakness champ. However, Goldberg says the Belmont should offer more competition and at a length that may not suit this horse.

"War of Will won the Preakness, but against a poor field," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He'll be one of the favorites at Belmont Park, but he's a horse that needs the lead, and I don't know he'll have it here."

Another darkhorse is also expected to take down the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run

Tacitus (2-1)

War of Will (7-2)

Owendale (6-1)

Master Fencer (10-1)

Everfast (12-1)

Global Campaign (12-1)

Intrepid Heart (14-1)

Plus Que Parfait (14-1)

Sir Winston (16-1)

Spinoff (25-1)

Tax (25-1)