2019 Kentucky Derby: How to watch, stream, TV channel, start time, date, location
Everything you need to know about how to catch this year's Kentucky Derby
After setting the stage for the 13th Triple Crown winner in the history of American horse racing in 2018, "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" comes back on May 4 with the 145th annual Kentucky Derby.
Not only is the Grade I stakes competition the first leg of the American Triple Crown and a showcase for three-year-old Thoroughbreds, but it's also heralded as a stomping grounds for celebrity guests.
Justify stole the show in 2018 with his 2:04.21 finish on a sloppy track -- a victory that made him the first Derby-winning horse to never race as a two-year-old in more than 130 years. This year's competition should be no less thrilling with a $3 million purse and Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert among those with multiple horses in the field.
Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.
Here's everything you need to know to tune in to the 2019 Kentucky Derby:
How to watch
Date: Saturday, May 4
Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)
TV: NBC
Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV (Try for free)
-
Kentucky Derby ticket prices
It'll be a tight squeeze, and tickets don't run cheap
-
Kentucky Derby odds, top picks, horses
Jody Demling has called the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks all but once in the last...
-
2019 Kentucky Derby weather forecast
Weather services are calling for a rainy day before projected post time
-
2019 Kentucky Derby post positions
Derby week is underway
-
2019 Kentucky Derby favorite scratched
There has been a huge change to the Kentucky Derby just three days out from post time
-
2019 Kentucky Derby picks for Roadster
Jody Demling just entered his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for every horse