2019 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes picks

Trainer Bill Mott has won more than 4,900 races, groomed one of the most talented horses in the past 40 years, Cigar, and been inducted into the racing Hall of Fame. However, one achievement that has alluded him is a win in the Kentucky Derby. That could change Saturday when Mott sends out Tacitus at Churchill Downs.

The winner of last month's Wood Memorial, Tacitus is one of the favorites in the current Kentucky Derby odds at 8-1. He's behind only Game Winner (9-2), Improbable (5-1), and Roadster (5-1), who are all trained by five-time Run for the Roses winner Bob Baffert. Omaha Beach originally had the best odds of any in the field, but scratched due to a breathing issue after his connections heard him coughing.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2019 is 6:46 p.m. ET under the legendary twin spires. With such a wide-open field entering the starting gate for the 145th running of this world-famous race, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds. He says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five. Though the Baffert trainee is coming off a gutsy half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on Win Win Win, a long shot at 12-1. His most impressive performance came in the seven-furlong Pasco Stakes in January. In that race, he broke slowly for jockey Julian Pimentel, ran four-wide on the turn, and still won by more than seven lengths. He broke a Tampa Bay Downs record for a seven-furlong race with a brisk 1:20.89.

Win Win Win finished third and second in his next two starts, both of which were around two turns. And even though those two-turn races were not rated as highly as his one-turn win in the Pasco, he still finished extremely fast in both. He enters Saturday's race at Churchill Downs as arguably the most dangerous closer in the entire Kentucky Derby field. More importantly, after having a different jockey in his last two races, Win Win Win gets Pimentel back in the saddle.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1