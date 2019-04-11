2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles gives early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby figures to be another legendary run for the roses as a talented field takes shape. The final Kentucky Derby prep races are about to take place, making the lineup at Churchill Downs even clearer. After 37 years without a Triple Crown winner, iconic trainer Bob Baffert has guided American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) to wins in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes in the last four years. In 2019, Baffert has three probables who are near the top of the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. Roadster and Game Winner are both co-favorites at 6-1, along with Jason Servis' Maximum Security, while Improbable is 11-1. There are plenty of other impressive horses and connections who will hope to be in Louisville for the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. Before you make any horse racing predictions, listen to the 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019. The 2019 Florida Derby champion is undefeated in four races, but three of those wins came in claims or allowance races that were seven furlongs or shorter. Maximum Security has also never run outside of Gulfstream Park and will be seriously challenged by a much stronger and faster 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Even after showing plenty of speed to get to the front of the pack, and then solid stamina to win by 3 1/2 lengths at the Florida Derby, he's a wild card at 1 1/4 miles. Demling says he's not worth the rich 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a massive long shot at 55-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has hit the board in all but one of his six career starts and Demling believes his latest showing is the best indicator of what he can do in next month's Kentucky Derby 2019.

"Cutting Humor had a strong trip and won the Sunland Derby," Demling said. "He will be tougher in the Derby." Cutting Humor impressed by holding off a late charge from Anothertwistafate, who's getting 25-1 Kentucky Derby odds, in the Sunland Derby. He galloped 1 1/8 miles in a time of 1:46.94 despite a five-week layoff prior to the run and showed plenty of burst. And Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will be looking to maximize this horse's speed for 1 1/4 miles to pick up his third Kentucky Derby win next month.

Roadster 6-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 8-1

Improbable 11-1

Omaha Beach 12-1

Vekoma 17-1

Code of Honor 19-1

Win Win Win 22-1

Long Range Toddy 22-1

Anothertwistafate 24-1

Bourbon War 25-1

War of Will 27-1

Haikal 30-1

Mucho Gusto 30-1

Country House 40-1

By My Standards 41-1

Spinoff 42-1

Instagrand 46-1

Bodexpress 52-1

Cutting Humor 55-1

Plus Que Parfait 58-1

Galilean 65-1

Signalman 67-1

Outshine 75-1

Field 17-1