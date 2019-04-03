2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles releases early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs, just miles from the Ohio River. It's the 145th Run for the Roses and the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup is starting to take shape for the first Triple Crown race of the year. With American Pharoah and Justify capturing Triple Crowns in two of the last four seasons, horse racing enthusiasts are on the hunt for the next great American thoroughbred. Bob Baffert trained the last two Triple Crown winners and his horses Game Winner and Improbable are both going off with early 2019 Kentucky Derby odds of 7-1. However, after his win by 3 1/2 lengths in the Florida Derby to move to 4-0, it's Jason Servis' Maximum Security listed as the current 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite at 6-1. So before you enter any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, see what SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Code of Honor, one of the Vegas favorites at 14-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019.

"Code of Honor didn't get the pace he wanted in the Florida Derby," Demling told SportsLine. Code of Honor finished behind Maximum Security and Bodexpress in the 2019 Florida Derby and only has one win outside of his Maiden Special Weight race to his credit, the Fountain of Youth Stakes. There are far better values in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 14-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a long shot at 30-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has hit the board in all but one of his six career starts and Demling believes his latest showing is the best indicator of what he can do in next month's Kentucky Derby 2019.

"Cutting Humor had a strong trip and won the Sunland Derby," Demling said. "He will be tougher in the Derby." Cutting Humor impressed by holding off a late charge from Anothertwistafate, who's getting 25-1 Kentucky Derby odds, in the Sunland Derby. He galloped 1 1/8 miles in a time of 1:46.94 despite a five-week layoff prior to the run and showed plenty of burst. And Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will be looking to maximize this horse's speed for 1 1/4 miles to pick up his third Kentucky Derby win next month.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below



Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Improbable 7-1

Hidden Scroll 10-1

Omaha Beach 10-1

Instagrand 14-1

Code of Honor 14-1

Roadster 18-1

Bourbon War 20-1

Long Range Toddy 20-1

War of Will 25-1

Tacitus 25-1

Anothertwistafate 25-1

Spinoff 25-1

Haikal 25-1

Galilean 30-1

Mucho Gusto 30-1

By My Standards 30-1

Cutting Humor 30-1

Nolo Contesto 40-1

Harvey Wallbanger 40-1

Country House 40-1

Alwayssmining 40-1