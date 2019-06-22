2019 Ohio Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles makes picks

Owendale, fresh off his third place finish at the Preakness Stakes, is the morning line favorite for Saturday's 2019 Ohio Derby, which goes to post at 5:10 p.m. ET from JACK Thistledown in Cleveland. Owendale, who's listed at 2019 Ohio Derby odds of 9-5, finished a nose out of second place at the Preakness, and the Brad Cox-trained entrant will have his usual jockey, Florent Geroux, for Saturday's $500,000 showdown. Owendale isn't the only familiar name in the Ohio Derby 2019. Long Range Toddy, a Kentucky Derby entrant and three-time winner who knocked off Improbable at the Rebel Stakes in March for trainer Steve Asmussen, is right behind with 5-2 Ohio Derby odds. The 2019 Ohio Derby lineup also includes two undefeated horses: Bethlehem Road, who won the Parx Spring Derby, and Ohio-bred Dare Day, who is 2-for-2. Before locking in any 2019 Ohio Derby picks of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling says about the field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed all of his exotics in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. He also scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan, turning a $50.40 wager into $208.57. He hit the superfecta at the Pegasus Stakes last week, too. He's nailed nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Ohio Derby lineup and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Bethlehem Road, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1 Ohio Derby odds 2019. In fact, Demling says Bethlehem Road barely hits the board.

Bethlehem Road has raced three times and won each start in his short career. However, the distance and field strength will take a big jump Saturday. Trainer Dee Curry is just happy to have the homebred gelding on the track after an inner-ear tumor nearly derailed the horse's career before it started. "There's no pressure on us," Curry told Horse Racing Nation. "We're going to go and have a good time."

Demling says Bethlehem Road could take the early lead, but eventually the field will catch up and he could struggle to contend down the stretch. There are far better values in a strong 2019 Ohio Derby field than the 6-1 premium you'd need to pay.

Instead, Demling is all over a horse who's "sitting on a big race" and primed for a coming-out party at the Ohio Derby 2019. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2019 Ohio Derby leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins Saturday's Ohio Derby? Where do the Triple Crown contenders finish? And which horse is due for a breakout race? See the complete 2019 Ohio Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed 2019 Ohio Derby picks, all from the horse racing expert who's nailed nine Derby-Oaks doubles.



Owendale 9-5

Long Range Toddy 5-2

Bethlehem Road 6-1

Math Wizard 8-1

Dare Day 15-1

Going for Gold 20-1