2019 Preakness Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

War of Will will get a chance at Triple Crown redemption on Saturday when he enters the starting gate for the 2019 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. As much of the nation knows by now, War of Will was impacted in the Kentucky Derby by Maximum Security just as he was trying to pass that rival around the far turn. War of Will could not sustain his run and finished eighth, but wounded up in seventh after Maximum Security was disqualified on objection. On Saturday, War of Will is going off with 2019 Preakness odds of 7-1, the fourth-best of any horse, but down from an open of 4-1. The 2019 Preakness favorite is Improbable, trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith, who's listed at 3-1 after opening on the morning line at 5-2. Baffert and Smith teamed up last year to win the Preakness with Justify. Post time for the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown is 6:48 p.m. ET. With the race featuring a talented field of 13, you'll want to hear what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2019 Preakness picks of your own.

Goldberg knew who was going to win the Preakness the last two years before the race even happened. How? Decades of experience as one of the nation's top horse handicapping experts helps, but he also goes straight to the source.

Two years ago, he was all over Cloud Computing as a massive 14-1 underdog to win the Preakness after chatting up the horse's trainer, Chad Brown. When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced, putting him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever -- if you wagered $50 on his Preakness Stakes picks that year, you would have won an earth-shattering $11,000.

Goldberg nailed Justify at last year's Preakness, too. In fact, he was all over that horse months before the future Triple Crown winner took the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year, another massive payout for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also cashed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is up big-time.

Now with the race at Pimlico approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Preakness Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's high on Warrior's Charge, a long shot at 15-1 Preakness odds. The son of Munnings is a quickly-improving three-year-old who's coming off an impressive wire-to-wire victory at Oaklawn Park. He earned a career-best 97 Beyer Speed Figure for that performance, just two points shy of the best number in the 2019 Preakness field.

Because the horse was not nominated to the Triple Crown, the owners of Warrior's Charge had to pay $150,000 to enter the Preakness Stakes 2019, so they are very high on his chances of earning the $900,000 first place prize and larger stud fees. As a front-running type, he's likely to avoid the traffic troubles that could hamper the late-runners. If his foes don't respect him, Warrior's Charge has the speed to take this field the long way. Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Javier Castellano, Warrior's Charge has top-notch connections that know how to win big races. In fact, Castellano won the Preakness two years ago with Cloud Computing, who was similarly listed at 13-1.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading War of Will, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1. In fact, Goldberg says War of Will doesn't even hit the board.

War of Will may go down in history as the horse that was impacted by Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby, which led to the first disqualification of a winning Derby horse on objection. War of Will faded after the incident and ended up in seventh. The front-running colt didn't get his race going at the crowded Derby after starting in the No. 1 post position. He's drawn No. 1 again for the Preakness and won't be the speed of the race at Pimlico, so Goldberg sees another fade in his future.

"I don't like War of Will in the 1-post. Their camp is saying he'll be okay coming out of the rail, but I don't buy it," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He needs the lead, but he's not going to have it in the 2019 Preakness. I don't see him near the front at the end." Despite being one of the Preakness Stakes 2019 favorites, War of Will isn't worth the 7-1 premium he's commanding.

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the 2019 Preakness Stakes. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

Improbable 3-1

Bourbon War 4-1

Alwaysmining 6-1

War of Will 7-1

Owendale 8-1

Win Win Win 11-1

Anothertwistafate 13-1

Warrior's Charge 15-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Laughing Fox 16-1

Signalman 20-1

Everfast 22-1

Market King 25-1