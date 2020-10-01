An unusual Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday when a field of 11 three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2020 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional Triple Crown schedule had to be altered, with the Belmont Stakes kicking off the festivities on June 20 and the Kentucky Derby serving as the middle leg on Sept. 5. The Oct. 3 2020 Preakness Stakes date is the latest the race has ever been run.

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the 9-5 favorite in the 2020 Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill, while Blue Grass winner Art Collector is 5-2 on the morning line in the 2020 Preakness Stakes field. Post time for the $1 million race is 5:36 p.m. ET. Before making any 2020 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And in August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta for $177.50. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2020 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Goldberg isn't backing Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, even though he's the 9-5 favorite. This Bob Baffert trainee has five wins and one second in six career starts. In the Derby he was largely dismissed, going off at 8-1 odds, but went wire-to-wire to give Baffert his sixth Derby win.

However, Authentic is not likely to get the same favorable pace setup on Saturday that he received last month in Louisville. "There's a lot more speed in the Preakness than there was in the Derby, and he will be challenged early," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Ny Traffic, even though he's a long shot at 15-1 on the morning line. This three-year-old son of Cross Traffic has two wins, three seconds and two thirds in 10 career starts. He is coming off an eighth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

However, Goldberg believes Ny Traffic has a legitimate excuse for the poor performance at Churchill Downs. "I realize he finished eighth in the Kentucky Derby, but he endured a cut on his left front ankle and lost his right front shoe in the race," he said. "That's a big deal."

