For this first time since 1945, the Preakness Stakes won't be held in May when it heads to post at 5:36 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 2020 Preakness Stakes will conclude the Triple Crown schedule, and for the second straight year, there will be no Triple Crown winner after Authentic held off Tiz the Law at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. There won't be a rematch either. Tiz the Law will skip the Preakness 2020, leaving Authentic, who has five career wins, as the favorite in the 2020 Preakness Stakes field.

William Hill lists Authentic at 9-5 in the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes odds. He'll look to hold off other top 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders like Art Collector (5-2), who has won five straight races, and Alabama Stakes winner Swiss Skydiver (6-1). Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner of six of his last eight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who has called the winner of the Preakness Stakes a whopping nine times in the past 15 years.

Now, Demling has released his 2020 Preakness Stakes picks.

One surprise: Demling is high on Max Player, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest Preakness Stakes odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt is the only horse set to appear in all three 2020 Triple Crown races. He fell short in the Belmont Stakes (third) and the Kentucky Derby (fifth), but those top-five results proved he can run with the top three-year-old horses.

Max Player also hit the board with a third-place finish at the Travers Stakes in August and won the Withers Stakes in February. Asmussen has trained two Preakness Stakes winners (Curlin in 2007, Rachel Alexandra in 2009), and Demling believes he has a horse in Max Player who should at least be in contention in the end at Pimlico this year. He's a strong choice for your 2020 Preakness Stakes bets.

Another shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's the top favorite at 9-5. In fact, Demling says Authentic barely hits the board. This son of Into Mischief has had an impressive 2020 campaign overall, winning the Kentucky Derby, Haskell Stakes, San Felipe Stakes and Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park. He also was the runner-up at the Santa Anita Derby.

But Demling isn't sure if Authentic will be able to replicate his performance from the Kentucky Derby less than a month ago. In fact, Demling told SportsLine, "It's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby." Given the short turnaround and Authentic's current odds, Demling believes there are far better values in a loaded 2020 Preakness Stakes lineup.

Demling is high on an underdog who "has a legitimate shot to win the Preakness."

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2020?

Authentic 9-5

Art Collector 5-2

Swiss Skydiver 6-1

Thousand Words 8-1

Mr. Big News 12-1

Max Player 15-1

Ny Traffic 15-1

Pneumatic 20-1

Excession 30-1

Jesus' Team 30-1

Liveyourbeastlife 30-1