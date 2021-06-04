The 2021 Belmont Stakes might only have an eight-horse field, but the talent level assembled outside New York City is certainly Triple Crown race-worthy. Among the Belmont contenders to watch is Rock Your World. The Santa Anita Derby champ rode a three-race winning streak into the Kentucky Derby, but got a bumpy ride and finished 17th in Louisville. Still, Rock Your World is a two-time stakes winner and is seemingly built for the 1 1/2-mile trek around Belmont Park, as his mare line includes 2003 Belmont winner Empire Maker.

Can Rock Your World get it done at 9-2 in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds? Or will Essential Quality, who has won five of six times but was a fading third at the Kentucky Derby, win as the 2-1 favorite? With a number of proven winners in the Belmont Stakes 2021 field, you'll want to check out the 2021 Belmont Stakes picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Even though the horse raced to victory three weeks ago in Baltimore, Demling doesn't have Rombauer getting it done again at the 2021 Belmont Stakes. The son of Twirling Candy out of Cashmere, Rombauer was held out of the Kentucky Derby because his owners didn't believe he had the kind of tactical speed necessary to win the 1 1/4-mile Run for the Roses.

The problem is that the 1 1/2-mile Belmont requires much the same strategy. He'll also be dealing with a jockey change, as Flavien Prat hops off Rombauer to pilot Hot Rod Charlie on Saturday. Even though Prat was replaced by former Medina Spirit jockey and Hall of Famer John Velasquez, it all just seems like too big a task for Rombauer to overcome.

That's a big reason why Demling is cautious about Rombauer and he doesn't even have the horse placing in the top two in his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds