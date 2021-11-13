Bell's the One and Sconsin will renew their rivalry on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes at Churchill Downs. Saturday's Dream Supreme Stakes 2021, a six-furlong sprint, will be the sixth meeting between Bell's the One and Sconsin. Bell's the One has finished ahead of her rival three times, but the two have split their four meetings this year. Bell's the One is coming off a win in the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland, a race that Sconsin skipped.

Bell's the One is the 7-5 favorite in the 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes odds, while Sconsin is the 9-5 second choice in the seven-horse 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes field. Post time is 5:36 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes picks.



A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. This year, he has been on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Now, he has handicapped the 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes contenders, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see Weir's expert Dream Supreme picks at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is completely tossing Frank's Rockette, even though she's one of the favorites at 9-2. A four-year-old daughter of Into Mischief, Frank's Rockette has eight wins, five seconds and two thirds in 17 career starts. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 9.

However, she has not been able to replicate her form from 2020, when she won five times in seven starts. "This four-year-old seems to be going through the motions and does not look like the same filly from last year when she tried the Breeders' Cup Sprint against the males," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is not using Frank's Rockette in any of his wagers.

How to make 2021 Dream Supreme picks

Weir's top pick is a horse who will get "first run." He also is high on a long shot who is coming off a fast run. Weir is including these horses in his 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes bets, and so should you. He's only sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Dream Supreme? Which long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Dream Supreme odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Dream Supreme 2021, and find out.

2021 Dream Supreme Stakes odds