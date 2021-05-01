Essential Quality can become the seventh favorite to win the Run for the Roses in the last nine years when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Favorites won six straight from 2013 to 2018, but in the last two years, Improbable (4-1 in 2019) and Tiz the Law (3-5 in 2020) both failed as the favorites. On Saturday, Essential Quality is the 5-2 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds.

Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World is the second favorite at 5-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, while Hot Rod Charlie is 6-1. The 2021 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 19-horse field entering the Churchill Downs starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has dominated the 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Weir is largely fading Essential Quality, even though he is the clear-cut 2-1 favorite. Trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality was named the champion two-year-old in 2020 after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. He has returned in 2020 to win both starts, including a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes.

However, Essential Quality does not hold an edge in speed figures over the rest of the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses. "He's the most accomplished horse, but I do not see the advantage he possesses that supports taking that short of a price in a [19]-horse field," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 15-1 long shot. Baffert has won a record 16 Triple Crown races and swept to Triple Crowns with American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018. He was expected to saddle the 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite, but Life is Good was injured in March, so the Hall of Famer has focused on preparing the 15-1 shot. "If anyone can get a horse to peak on Derby Day, it's Baffert," Weir told SportsLine.

Medina Spirit also will have a Hall of Famer in the saddle with John Velazquez, who rode Baffert's Authentic to victory last year for the jockey's third Kentucky Derby win. The 49-year-old from Puerto Rico has been racing in the U.S. since 1990 and has won 15 Breeders' Cup races and has two Belmont Stakes victories. Velazquez was on board for Medina Spirit's runner-up finish to Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby last month and is likely to be more aggressive this time out.

