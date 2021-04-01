Post time for the 2021 Kentucky Derby draws closer every day, and the top three-year-old colts are finishing their journey towards the first jewel of the Triple Crown. The 147th Run for the Roses is set for Saturday, May 1 from iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. After a year that saw the worldwide horse racing calendar upended by COVID-19 cancellations and postponements, the Kentucky Derby 2021 is back in its traditional spot.

Essential Quality, a horse that has gone four-for-four in races to this point, is at 3-1 atop the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Greatest Honour is not far behind at 4-1, with Concert Tour at 9-2 and Hot Rod Charlie at 6-1 among the top 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Louisiana Derby. In fact, he says Hot Rod Charlie barely cracks the top 10.

The Doug O'Neill-trained horse has been competitive throughout his career, running third at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in January and finishing second to Essential Quality in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November. Demling told SportsLine that while Hot Rod Charlie "seems to get better each time he steps on the track", the price jump from 53-1 to 6-1 is too volatile at this point on the road to the Triple Crown, and he isn't recommending the colt at that number for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Collaborate, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

There is something to be said for a fresher colt at this stage of Kentucky Derby prep, and Collaborate certainly fits that bill. The son of Into Mischief out of Quiet Temper has been under saddle only three times, including a victory in a one-mile maiden special weight race Feb. 27 at Gulfstream Park and a fifth-place run in the Florida Derby.

Collaborate is trained by Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. and owned by Three Chimneys Farm in Kentucky, so the home-bred colt would be a major story during 2021 Kentucky Derby week. Demling loves what he sees in Collaborate, saying, "This might be the only time you can get more than 20-1 on a talented son of Into Mischief." Because of it, he thinks the colt is worth the value bet at 30-1 in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds