The 2021 Kentucky Derby is less than two months away, and the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings are starting to give us an idea of which horses will make the Kentucky Derby 2021 lineup. Bob Baffert's Life is Good and Shug McGaughey III's Greatest Honour are already virtual locks with 60 points accumulated, while nine horses have put themselves in position to receive an invite with at least 20 points. With the 2021 Kentucky Derby date returned to its rightful slot on the first Saturday in May and a limited number of spectators expected at Churchill Downs, it should make for an exciting start to the Triple Crown season.

Life is Good is currently listed at 4-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book, while Greatest Honour is fetching 6-1. However, Brad Cox's Essential Quality has racked up 40 points of his own and is the current favorite at 7-2 in the Kentucky Derby 2021 futures. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Life is Good, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the San Felipe Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. The Bob Baffert-trained colt is now 3-for-3 under saddle after winning the San Felipe Stakes on March 6.

Life Is Good continues to inch upward in race length, having first won a maiden special weight race at 6 1/2 furlongs on Nov. 22, taking the one-mile Sham Stakes on Jan. 2, and winning the San Felipe at 1 1/16 miles. The son of Into Mischief out of Beach Walk, Life Is Good's next stop is likely the Santa Anita Derby on April 3. Demling told SportsLine that "he might look to make a small wager" if Life Is Good were around 6-1, but at this point on the road to the Triple Crown, he isn't recommending the colt for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Spielberg, even though he's a massive 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The son of Union Rags by Miss Squeal is one of at least four Baffert-trained horses with a chance to qualify for the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup to give the legendary trainer a chance to win his record-setting seventh garland of roses.

Spielberg ran two graded stakes races as a two-year-old, finishing second at the Del Mar Futurity and third at the American Pharoah Stakes in Santa Anita. He'd go on to break his maiden later that year back at Del Mar and then earned a graded stakes win in his last race as a two-year-old in the Los Alamitos Futurity. As a three-year-old, he's run fourth at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and second at the Southwest Stakes late last month. With 17 points already putting him in strong shape to qualify, Demling likes the value he presents at 20-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2021.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Horse Odds Essential Quality 7-2 Life is Good 4-1 Greatest Honour 6-1 Caddo River 15-1 Mandaloun 15-1 Concert Tour 20-1 Highly Motivated 20-1 Prevalence 20-1 Proxy 20-1 Spielberg 20-1 Candy Man Rocket 30-1 Collaborate 30-1 Dream Shake 30-1 Freedom Fighter 30-1 Hot Rod Charlie 30-1 Keepmeinmind 30-1 Medina Spirit 30-1 Midnight Bourbon 30-1 Risk Taking 30-1 Hush of a Storm 50-1 Roman Centurian 50-1 Rombauer 50-1 The Great One 50-1 Field 10-1

