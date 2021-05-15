Just like in NASCAR and the NFL Combine, horse racing can be all about speed. The 2021 Preakness Stakes will have plenty of it, with Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and the Chad Brown-trained Crowded Trade in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. At Churchill Downs, the world saw Medina Spirit lead wire-to-wire, but Crowded Trade is unmatched when it comes to top speed, as his 104 Brisknet Ranking is the best in the Preakness Stakes 2021 field. He will look to utilize that speed from the same No. 4 post position that Swiss Skydiver started from in her Preakness victory last year.

The field of 10 2021 Preakness Stakes horses will round Pimlico Race Course at 6:47 p.m. ET on Saturday. Crowded Trade has 2021 Preakness Stakes odds of 10-1, while Medina Spirit is the 9-5 favorite. Other 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders catching mid-range odds include Rombauer (12-1), Keepmeinmind (15-1) and Risk Taking (15-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. That Derby win is under scrutiny after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test. Demling told SportsLine that Medina Spirit is "a tough son of a gun" who set the pace at the Derby, but the ability to be a pacesetter might not be available at the Preakness 2021.

This time around, Medina Spirit will have to battle a horse from his own barn who is faster than him. Concert Tour is the speedier of Bob Baffert's horses and could make a hard charge for an early lead from the No. 10 post. Should that happen, it bodes poorly for Medina Spirit, who has never won a race when he hasn't been the pacesetter. The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner will have a bullseye on his back, and the rest of the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup will do whatever it can to keep him from his favorable position out front.

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1