The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes are both in the books, so naturally that means the horse racing calendar shifts to upstate New York for the Belmont Stakes. The final leg of the 2022 Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Belmont Park and will feature Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who didn't run in the Preakness Stakes.

The draw for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes took place Monday. But before we unveil the post positions for the latest edition of the Belmont Stakes, let's take a look at the odds. The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the win in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

For the first two legs of the Triple Crown, Epicenter was the favorite, but didn't win either race. With Epicenter not running in the Belmont Stakes, the field is now open. We The People is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 2/1.

Rich Strike will also be a horse for racing fans to keep their eyes on after winning the Kentucky Derby as an 80/1 long shot. This will be the three-year old colt's first race since winning at Churchill Downs over a month ago. Rich Strike currently has 7/2 odds to win Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

Below are the odds, via Sportsline, as well as the post positions for the race.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds

We the People -- 2-1

Mo Donegal -- 5-2

Rich Strike -- 7-2

Creative Minister -- 6-1

Nest -- 8-1

Barber Road -- 10-1

Golden Glider -- 20-1

Skippylongstocking -- 20-1

2022 Belmont Stakes post positions