We the People proved in his last outing that he has the ability to bounce back from a disappointing performance. After finishing seventh in the Arkansas Derby in April, the bay colt led wire-to-wire and finished 10 1/4 lengths ahead of Golden Glider in the Peter Pan Stakes. We the People will attempt to provide a similar result on Saturday when he competes in the 2022 Belmont Stakes. We the People is the 2-1 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Mo Donegal is the 5-2 second choice in the 2022 Belmont Stakes lineup, while Rich Strike, who won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, is 7-2. Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir isn't high on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, even though he's one of the top favorites. Rich Strike beat Epicenter by three-quarters of a length in the Kentucky Derby to pull off one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history, but was kept out of the Preakness Stakes in order to prepare for Belmont Stakes 2022.

He will have a considerably fewer number of horses to beat this time around since there are only eight entries, but the pace of the race will not be as fast. "He will need to overcome what is likely to be a moderate pace, and I will need to see him run well in a fairly run race before becoming a true believer," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers three other 2022 Belmont Stakes horses over Rich Strike.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders, lineup