Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People will try to pull off another gate-to-wire victory when he leaves the starting gate in the final leg of the Triple Crown, the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Trained by Rodolphe Brisset, We the People is coming off a victory in the Peter Pan in which he led from gate-to-wire. With no other speed horses in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes field, he is projected to once again be on the early lead by himself. With that tactical advantage, We the People is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is second in the odds at 5-2 in the Belmont Stakes 2022 field, while long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is third in the odds at 7-2. Post time for the 1½-mile Belmont is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu likes what she sees from the Todd Pletcher-trained filly, Nest. One of two Grade 1 winners in the race (Rich Strike is the other), Nest had her three-race winning streak ended when she finished second in the Kentucky Oaks. Since then she has been training regularly for her start in the Belmont.

The connections of Nest nominated the filly to the Triple Crown not to race in the Kentucky Derby but rather to run in the Belmont, knowing she is bred to excel at the 1½-mile distance of the race. "Her sire [Curlin] and damsire [A.P. Indy] scream stamina, and her full brother [Idol] loves the classic distance," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Nest prominently in her 2022 Belmont Stakes bets.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

In addition, Yu is high on a double-digit long shot who "has done nothing but compete every time." She is including this horse in her 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Belmont Stakes bets? What double-digit long shot is a must-back? And what does Yu think of every horse in the race? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, horses