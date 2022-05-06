One horse will claim the country's biggest race for three-year-old fillies when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. Ashland Stakes winner Nest, who has won four of five career starts, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds. Gulfstream Park Oaks winner Kathleen O., one of three undefeated fillies in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks lineup, is 7-2 in the 14-horse 2022 Kentucky Oaks field. Echo Zulu, who also is undefeated, is 4-1, while the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath is 6-1.

Post time for the $1.25 million Oaks is 5:51 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top 2022 Kentucky Oaks contenders, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Oaks picks of your own.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Run for the Roses, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Run for the Roses, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes and Santa Anita Handicap. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds, made her picks and constructed her bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Kentucky Oaks expert picks

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Kathleen O., even though she's one of the top favorites at 7-2. Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, Kathleen O. is a perfect 4-for-4 in her career, including 3-for-3 this year. She is coming off a victory in the Gulfstream Park Oaks, which earned a big Beyer Speed Figure of 98.

But Kathleen O. arguably has faced soft competition in her prep races at Gulfstream Park. "If I have to pick her apart, she hasn't really had to fight for a win," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Shahama, even though she's a 15-1 long shot. Formerly trained by Fawzi Nass and currently trained by Todd Pletcher, Shahama has won all four career starts in Dubai. She will be making her first start for Pletcher and first start in North America.

Since arriving at Churchill Downs, Shahama has impressed trackside observers with her energy in morning workouts. "She seems to be training well, and she has overcome difficulties in races previously," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is including Shahama prominently in her 2022 Kentucky Oaks bets.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Oaks picks, bets

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who "might be the most athletic horse out there." She also is high on a surprising double-digit long shot who is an "outsider with a shot." She is including these horses in her 2022 Kentucky Oaks bets, and so should you. She's only sharing which horses to back and fade at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Kentucky Oaks? What double-digit long shot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Oaks, and find out.