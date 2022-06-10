The 2022 Women's College World Series has come to a close and Boomer Sooner rang out through Oklahoma City as the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners topped the Texas Longhorns in a two-game sweep to win the national championship.

After pounding the ball to a 16-1 victory in Game 1, the Sooners bats stayed hot in Game 2 with a 10-5 win to finish the season 59-3 -- one of those losses did come at the hands of Texas in the regular season -- and winning nine of 10 games in the NCAA Tournament.

WCWS Finals June 8-10

Game 1 (June 8) : Oklahoma 16, Texas 1

Oklahoma 16, Texas 1 Game 2 (June 9): Oklahoma 10, Texas 5

Jocelyn Alo was named the MVP of the WCWS after batting .656 with nine home runs in the 10 games in the tournament. She's also the national record holder for career home runs.

All eyes have been on Oklahoma all along. The team has been ranked No. 1 in the country the entire season and its a big moment for the Big 12 to have both finalists in the WCWS -- even as both programs are headed to the SEC in 2025.

Women's College World Series bracket

Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket.







