Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas will extend his record number of starters by a trainer when he saddles Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Secret Oath will be the 46th starter for the 86-year-old Lukas, who has won the race six times. Bob Baffert is second among all trainers in Preakness starters with 24. Secret Oath is 9-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. The Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field, while the Chad Brown-trained Early Voting is 7-2. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu isn't high on Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. Simplification has three wins, one second and two thirds in eight career starts. His career-defining performance was a victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 5.

But Yu believes his Derby effort was not as good as it looks. In that race, while all of the speed horses battled up front, Simplification raced at the back of the pack and did little more than pass those tiring horses down the stretch. "Simplification ran a respectable fourth in the Derby, but I don't think he's winning the Preakness," she told SportsLine. Yu is using Simplification only sparingly in her wagers.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Yu's top pick is a horse who "looks like a winner." Yu is also high on a long shot whose "running style suits how the Preakness pace should develop." She is including these horses in her 2022 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Preakness Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes 2022, all from the expert who nailed Medina Spirit and this year's Kentucky Derby futures wager.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, horses