The Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer will try to win for the second straight year when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse. A six-year-old son of Tonalist, Country Grammer has earned almost $14.8 million in his career. His biggest career victory came last year, when he won the Dubai World Cup by almost two lengths over Hot Rod Charlie. On Saturday, Country Grammer is the 2-1 favorite in the 2023 Dubai World Cup odds. Algiers is 3-1 in the 15-horse 2023 Dubai World Cup field, while Panthalassa (7-1), Ushba Tesoro (10-1) and Vela Azul (10-1) round out the top five.

The 2023 Dubai World Cup post time is 12:35 p.m. ET. With 15 of the world's most accomplished horses set to square off, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Dubai World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and '22 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races. And last month she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner for an $840 score.

Top 2023 Dubai World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Cafe Pharoah, even though he's a 15-1 longshot. A six-year-old son of 2016 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, Cafe Pharoah has seven wins and one third in 14 starts. In seven starts on the dirt, he has won four times.

Though the distance is a question for Cafe Pharoah, Yu likes his form entering Saturday. "He had a good showing in Saudi Arabia, just a head behind Country Grammer," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Cafe Pharoah prominently in her 2023 Dubai World Cup best bets. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

Moreover, Yu's top choice is a horse with "pure guts." She also is high on an enormous double-digit longshot who is capable of a "workmanlike performance" that could light up the toteboard. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

