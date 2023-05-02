The field is set for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, and Florida Derby winner Forte is favored to deliver trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the Run for the Roses on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The reigning two-year-old champion, Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. On Monday during the 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw, he drew post No. 15. Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is the second choice at 5-1 in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field. He will leave from the No. 5 post position, while Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (8-1) rounds out the top three in the Kentucky Derby odds 2023.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has four wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a neck win in the Blue Grass Stakes.

However, he arguably was the biggest loser of Monday's post draw, getting the No. 5 spot. From that inside spot, jockey Luis Saez will have difficulty getting this long-striding colt to the outside where he likes to run. "He's very likely to drop way back and go wide around the far turn," Yu told SportsLine. She is not using Tapit Trice in any of her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Practical Move, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Tim Yakteen, Practical Move has four wins, one second and two thirds in seven career starts. He has won three straight races, all graded stakes around two turns.

Practical Move is coming off a victory in the Santa Anita Derby in which he held off challenges by the late-running Mandarin Hero and Skinner. "The Santa Anita Derby victory showed me he had heart," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is using Practical Joke prominently in her 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Yu is also high on a massive longshot who "will get more ground to work with in the Derby, which is what he is crying out for." She is including this horse in her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Kentucky Derby? What massive longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who cashed last year's winning ticket, and find out.

