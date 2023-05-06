Joel Rosario looks to record the fourth Triple Crown victory of his career when he rides Disarm in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. The 2021 Eclipse Award winner captured the Belmont Stakes twice after finishing first with Orb in "The Run for the Roses" in 2013. Rosario nearly won this race for a second time last year with Epicenter, who finished three-quarters of a length behind Rich Strike. Disarm, who has been third or better in each of his five career starts, is 25-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. After morning-line favorite Forte scratched on Saturday morning, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are now the 9-2 co-favorites.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 18 horses set to leave the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

One surprise: Yu does not like the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the co-favorites at 9-2. He enters the Kentucky Derby 2023 on an impressive winning streak. After finishing third in his initial race, Tapit Trice has recorded four straight victories -- including one by a neck in the Blue Grass Stakes on Apr. 8.

However, he has not broken sharply from the starting gate in his last two outings, and even though he is a strong late runner, Yu does not think that will be enough for him to extend his winning streak. "He does his best running late, and that running style can lead to massive ground loss and/or traffic trouble in the 18-horse Derby field," she told SportsLine. Yu is not using Tapit Trice in any of her 2023 Kentucky Derby wagers. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is high on Derma Sotogake, who is 7-1 in the updated 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. No horse from Japan has ever won the Kentucky Derby, but that streak could end on Saturday, according to Yu.

"A son of champion sprinter Mind Your Biscuits, Derma Sotogake looked like the real deal in winning the UAE Derby," Yu told SportsLine. "The UAE Derby hasn't been a great steppingstone to the Run for the Roses, but the recent utter domination of international races by Japan leaves me thinking he is not impossible. I'm not in love with his draw, but he still remains a contender." See who else to back here.

