The 30th PBR individual season has been one of the most exciting competitions in the history of the league with six different riders having held the No. 1 ranking at some point. They can all make one last push for the World Championship title May 12-21 at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

There have been seven lead changes in the standings this season and the competition hasn't slowed down at all. As the World Finals approach, there are a few riders to keep an eye on because there is not a clear favorite at the moment.

The top contender right now is Jose Vitor Lime, the Brazilian who has a semi-professional soccer background. Despite not starting bull riding until the age of 18, the now-26 year-old has had a promising career so far. He finished No. 2 in the world in 2018-2019, but got past the hump and earned his first World Championship in 2020. He was able to defend his title in 2021, becoming just the second rider to win back-to-back titles in PBR history.

Leme -- the MVP during the inaugural season of PBR Teams action -- is currently at No. 2 in the standings and has a good chance at taking his third title in four years. The rider to beat was fellow Brazilian Kaique Pacheco, but he announced earlier this week that he will miss the 2023 PBR World Finals due to fracturing his tibia and fibula last month while competing in Tacoma, Wash.

Last year's champion Daylon Swearingen failed to secure a bid to the premier series showdown. He became the first defending champion to be be absent since Pacheco -- the 2018 winner -- was out during the 2019 season because of injury.

Here is what you need to know for the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

CBS and CBS Sports Network PBR World Finals schedule