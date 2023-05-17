Kentucky Derby winner Mage will try to move one win away from becoming horse racing's 14th Triple Crown champion when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. In the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago at Churchill Downs, Mage overcame another slow start with a powerful stretch run to win the "Run for the Roses." With a win on Saturday in the Preakness Stakes 2023, he would be the first horse since Justify in 2018 to enter the Belmont Stakes with a chance of completing the Triple Crown. Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. Lexington Stakes winner First Mission is 5-2 among the eight 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders.

National Treasure (4-1), Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Red Route One (10-1) round out the top five 2023 Preakness Stakes horses in the odds. The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, considering she nailed the exacta in this race last year.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby. And in last year's Preakness Stakes she had the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely tossing Blazing Sevens, even though he is trained by two-time Preakness Stakes-winning trainer Chad Brown and one of the favorites. Listed at 6-1 on the morning line, Blazing Sevens has two wins and two thirds in six career starts. He is coming off a third place finish behind Tapit Trice and Verifying in the Blue Grass Stakes.

That performance earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 90, which is slower than the career-high 93 he earned in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November. "Blazing Sevens was precocious at age two, but I don't think he made a huge improvement at age three," Yu told SportsLine.

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who should get a "clean trip" on Saturday. She also is high on a horse who drew the perfect post for his running style.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post positions