A spot in the starting gate in the Kentucky Derby will be on the line when 10 horses square off in the 2023 San Felipe Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The race will award Derby qualifying points to the top five finishers, including 50 points to the winner, virtually guaranteeing that horse a spot in the starting gate in the first leg of the Triple Crown. For Saturday, National Treasure is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 San Felipe Stakes odds. Hejazi is second in the odds at 7-2 in the San Felipe Stakes 2023 field, while Practical Move (4-1), Geaux Rocket Ride (5-1) and Skinner (5-1) round out the top five in the odds.

The 2023 San Felipe Stakes Post time is 5:27 p.m. ET. With 10 lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what top racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 San Felipe Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and '22 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races. And last week she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner for an $840 score.

For Saturday, Yu has handicapped the 2023 San Felipe Stakes field, given her horse-by-horse analysis, made her picks and constructed her wagers. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 San Felipe Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not National Treasure even though he is the 3-1 morning-line favorite. A $500,000 purchase two years ago, National Treasure is making his first start since moving from trainer Bob Baffert's barn to Tim Yakteen's. Baffert remains banned by Churchill Downs, and his runners are not allowed to earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which precipitated the move.

Yu does not like that, since winning his debut, National Treasure has not been able to win, finishing second once and third twice. "He is a little light on wins, so he's no slam dunk favorite," Yu told SportsLine. She is using National Treasure only sparingly in her wagers. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 San Felipe Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top choice is a double-digit longshot who "looked so smooth" in his last start. She also is high on another runner who "should certainly find the distance to his liking" on Saturday. She is including these horses in her 2023 San Felipe Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what double-digit longshot who "looked so smooth" in his last start wins the San Felipe? And what horse who should like the distance of Saturday's race is a must-back? What does Yu think of every horse in the race? And how has she constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the San Felipe Stakes, and find out.

2023 San Felipe Stakes odds